Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus County Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month

By Guest ViewCrew
Posted by 
ModestoView
ModestoView
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stanislaus County Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Like other organizations, Stanislaus County Libraries had to create new ways to conduct business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While library buildings closed to the public for months, library service continued – curbside, virtually, by phone and email. Resources were reallocated to increase the offerings of digital materials, including eBooks, digital audiobooks, eMagazines, digital movies, music and more. The digital services library card was created out of necessity, but now also offers new customers the convenience of quick remote access to digital library materials.

www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
447
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Book Clubs#Emagazines#Stanislaus Libraries#Story Times#Summer Reading#Beanstack#Learningquest#Empire Elementary School#Turlock Library#Library Card Sign Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy