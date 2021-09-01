Stanislaus County Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Like other organizations, Stanislaus County Libraries had to create new ways to conduct business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While library buildings closed to the public for months, library service continued – curbside, virtually, by phone and email. Resources were reallocated to increase the offerings of digital materials, including eBooks, digital audiobooks, eMagazines, digital movies, music and more. The digital services library card was created out of necessity, but now also offers new customers the convenience of quick remote access to digital library materials.