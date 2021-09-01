Cancel
County museum director eyeing facilities, storage improvements

It has been a busy year for the Beaverhead County Museum, and the new director hopes to capitalize on public interest with a number of improvements in the coming months. Museum Executive Director Candi Whitworth told the board of trustees Aug. 18 that the past few months saw a big influx of visitors. Some of that could have been pent-up demand from the last year and the shutdowns, additional travelers or a mix of both. Dillon History Days had great attendance, and a lot of donations were left, even with admission being free.

