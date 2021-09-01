Sister Helen Maurer, 100, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand
Sister Helen Maurer of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand died at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the monastery. Sister Helen was born on May 5, 1921, in Haubstadt, the fifth of seven children of Theodore and Theresa (Hoefling) Maurer. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1937 from Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and made her monastic vows in 1939 as Sister Mary Pierre, later changing back to her given name.www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
Comments / 0