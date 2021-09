Vodafone Australia announced on Thursday it has opened up its 5G fixed wireless trial to those premises within its 5G footprint. Those looking to sign up have a choice of two plans. The first is AU$75 a month and has unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps, and the second removes the speed cap for an extra AU$10 a month. Customers who already have a Vodafone mobile plan can knock AU$5 a month off the plan prices.