Resources Are Available For Renters Facing Eviction. Should Courts Be Obligated To Notify Them?
With the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, thousands of eviction cases can now start moving through state courts. An estimated 90,000 Hoosiers are behind on their rent - and there are millions of dollars in federal rental assistance waiting to help them. Most of them don’t know it’s available. One place renter advocates say that problem could be fixed is in the eviction courts.www.wfyi.org
