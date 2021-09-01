Rural schools begin with face-to-face instruction

All rural Beaverhead County Schools will begin the year with face-to face instruction. For information regarding specific re-opening plans, please call the school clerk. Students’ first day of school for the Rural Schools in Beaverhead County will be Tuesday September 7, 2021, except for Jackson School, which is starting on Wednesday September 1. Parents who are new to the area should contact their rural school prior to the first day of school. A list of school supplies is available upon registration. At registration, the school must have a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. The following is a list of each school’s contact: Grant and Wise River - Stacy Setzer, Clerk 406-570-2739. Reichle – Dalene Hahnkamp, Clerk 406-865-0353. Jackson, Polaris, and Wisdom – Rita Munday, Clerk 406-834-3435.