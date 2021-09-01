Cancel
Dillon, MT

“A Salute to the Armed Forces” is Dillon Jaycee Labor Day Parade theme

 7 days ago

The kids could call it Halloween in September. For adults, it evokes memories of a simpler time. It is a day to pull up a lawn chair on the parade route and watch a long procession of floats and horses and entries that are limited only by the group or organization’s imagination. The parade begins at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Glendale Street, and covers the traditional route down Atlantic, turns up Helena to Idaho Street and heads south. At Reeder Street the parade circles around to Montana Street and heads north to a conclusion at Helena Street.

