Addison County, VT

Williamson joins CSAC psychiatric team

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Counseling Service of Addison County (CSAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Genevieve Williamson to the position of child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist and Medical Director of Youth and Family Services. Dr. Williamson most recently served as an inpatient psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) and assistant professor of Psychiatry at the Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csac#Youth And Family Services#Uvmmc
