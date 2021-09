Advance sale fair buttons and carnival tickets are now available. Fair buttons are $5 for high school age and up and can be purchased at Womack’s and 3D in advance for a chance to win one of two $100 cash prizes. Carnival tickets are on sale for $20 at 3D. The advance sale ticket can be redeemed at the Midway West Carnival window for a single adult or child day pass. Carnival opens Thursday of fair.