Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

135 subreddits are 'going dark' to protest Reddit's refusal to ban COVID disinformation

By Heather Schlitz
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx86P_0bjQsD0i00
Reddit users are protesting the site's lack of action over COVID-19 by switching their pages to private.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • 135 subreddits have switched to private to protest Reddit's refusal to crack down on disinformation.
  • Major subreddits have "gone dark," including the popular r/Futorology and r/pokemongo.
  • Some specifically call for r/NoNewNormal, a page pushing vaccine misinformation, to be shut down.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Popular Reddit communities are staging a protest over the site's refusal to block pages that spread COVID disinformation, with 135 subreddits barring non-members from joining or viewing their pages , the Guardian reported.

Among the subreddits "going dark" are some of the largest on the site, including r/Futurology and r/TIFU, which each have 10 million members.

" Weaponized misinformation is a key problem shaping our Future . Reddit won't enforce their policies against misinformation, brigading, and spamming. Misinformation subreddits such as NoNewNormal and r/conspiracy must be shut down. People are dying from misinformation," the moderators of r/Futurology posted.

The page r/NoNewNormal has been a particular target of the protest and contains many anti-mask and anti-vaccine posts. Though the group was barred from showing up on the Reddit homepage, the protesting subreddits have said the page should be removed entirely.

The pro-vaccine subreddit r/vaxxhappened, which has 364,000 members, also called for Reddit to combat COVID-related disinformation.

"We could have been better off months ago, but disinformation and lies have been allowed to spread readily through inaction and malice, and have dragged this on at the cost of lives," the page's moderators wrote.

Reddit, however, as defended its policies, citing the company's volunteer moderators and dissemination of COVID-19 resources.

"Reddit is a place for open and authentic discussion and debate. This includes conversations that question or disagree with popular consensus. We provide users with authoritative resources when viewing communities that may warrant additional scrutiny, and continue to action content and users that violate our policies," a Reddit spokesperson told Insider's Azmi Haroun.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

226K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Getty#R Nonewnormal#Guardian#R Futurology#Tifu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
InternetMother Jones

Why Facebook Won’t Stop Pushing Propaganda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Joyce Jones’ Facebook page is almost an archetype of what the social network is supposed to look like: Pictures of her kids, her kids’ friends, her sports teams, her kids’ friends’ sports teams. Videos of her husband’s sermons at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Memes celebrating achievement and solidarity, holiday greetings, public health messages. It’s what Mark Zuckerberg extols when he talks about how his company is all about “bringing people together.”
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Viral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTok

The dangerous #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm one viral video at a time. It's quickly caught traction after those who dare try and scale the shaky pyramid of stacked milk crates often end up painfully falling flat on their face. Many of these videos shared on Tiktok are...
InternetCNN

Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

(CNN Business) — After days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook releases chart ranking its most popular posts to combat claims it spreads misinformation

Facebook has published a new report that collects the most popular posts on its platform to appear more transparent about which content proves is prevalent on the website. The “widely viewed content reports” come out quarterly – despite Facebook being an app that most people check daily or hourly – and show the most viewed News Feed posts in the United States.
InternetPosted by
Vice

Reddit Responds to Calls From Moderators to Fight Disinformation

Some of the most popular subreddits are protesting the proliferation of COVID-19 disinformation and conspiracy theories on the platform. Moderators from several high profile subreddits, including r/awww, r/showerthoughts, and r/pics, are now calling on the site to do a better job of curbing the spread of disinformation. “It is clear...
Cell PhonesWALA-TV FOX10

Anonymous messaging app, Yik Yak is back

After a four year hiatus, Yik Yak is back. The controversial anonymous messaging app posting the "hello, remember me" message on Twitter. With a link to download too. Yik Yak was quite popular among high-school and college-aged students when it launched in 2013. Around its peak popularity the app was reportedly valued at around $400 million dollars!
Internetinputmag.com

Reddit has banned an anti-vax community in the wake of a site-wide blackout

Earlier this afternoon, r/NoNewNormal, an anti-vax subreddit with more than 124,000 users, was banned from Reddit, for “brigading,” the act of one community overwhelming another with a stream of spam and memes, a form of digital invasion designed to drown out the voices of internet foes. The subreddit had been...
Internetinputmag.com

Reddit CEO says COVID misinformation is “the foundation of democracy”

Reddit won’t purge its site of COVID-19 disinformation, according to CEO Steve Huffman. In a post on r/announcements, he argued that “dissent is a part of Reddit and the foundation of democracy,” and that it supports conversations that disagree with popular consensus. Vice earlier reported on the comments. Huffman’s comments...
InternetBBC

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts which it says were involved in anti-vax disinformation campaigns operated from Russia. The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Reddit Is Seriously Impressed With This Server's Skills

Being a server in a restaurant is hard work. Between keeping up a friendly demeanor, making sure food is served hot, cleaning up after each table, and just generally providing great service, it is a delicate balancing act for servers to make sure each customer has a great dining experience. But there is one talented server out there who has expert balancing skills in more ways than one.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Many of Reddit’s biggest forums ‘close’ in major protest against misinformation policy

Many of Reddit’s biggest forums have “closed” themselves in protest against the site’s misinformation policy.More than 100 subreddits – including two that each have more than 10 million subscribers – have made themselves private, meaning that they can only be seen by members.The move is part of a protest against Reddit’s management and its policy towards misinformation on the coronavirus.Last week, Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman rejected users’ pleas to explicitly ban posts that spread false information about covid. He said that the site values “dissent” and that he aimed to make the site a place for “open and authentic discussion and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy