Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

The US is investigating a 12th Tesla Autopilot crash involving an emergency vehicle

By Tim Levin
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb8vR_0bjQrtbf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGEDR_0bjQrtbf00
NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes involving emergency vehicles in August.

David Zalubowski/AP

  • The US highway safety agency has expanded its investigation into certain Tesla Autopilot crashes.
  • The probe is looking into 12 incidents where Teslas collided with stopped emergency vehicles.
  • NHTSA on Tuesday began asking Tesla about Autopilot and how it works.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The US government's highway safety agency expanded an investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes to include a 12th recent incident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in August began investigating incidents where Teslas using the company's driver-assistance technology collided with stopped emergency vehicles. When it announced the investigation, it had identified 11 such incidents since 2018.

In a Tuesday letter to Tesla, the agency identified another crash it's looking into. The August 28 incident saw a Model 3 barrel into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle and another stopped car outside of Orlando, Florida, local media reported.

Tesla did not return a request for comment.

When switched on, Autopilot keeps a Tesla centered in its lane and watches the car ahead to keep a steady distance. But it does not make cars drive themselves and requires full driver attention. One of its main limitations appears to be recognizing and slowing down for stopped vehicles .

Read more: 5 former Tesla execs and engineers reveal the key lessons they learned from their time working at Elon Musk's company

According to NHTSA, the initial 11 crashes under investigation led to 17 injuries and one death.

In Tuesday's letter, the agency asked Tesla to describe in depth how Autopilot functions, including how it recognizes elements of first-responder scenes like cones, flashing lights, road flares, and reflective vests. NHTSA also asked how dark conditions affect Autopilot's operation.

Tesla and other automakers have been developing advanced driver-assistance systems for years, but it's largely been the Wild West in terms of oversight. NHTSA has stepped up efforts to understand and improve these technologies as of late. In June, the agency began requiring automakers to report crashes involving their automated-driving systems.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

226K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Orlando, FL
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Emergency Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
Houston, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Driverless Tesla Crash Victim Was Drunk

An equally unusual and tragic crash last April in Texas that claimed two lives has taken an interesting turn during the investigation. Two men, aged 59 and 69, decided to take a 2019 Tesla Model S out for a test drive in Houston one evening. The vehicle's Autopilot system was not engaged. The Model S somehow ended up going into the woods and smashed into a tree at a high speed. It immediately burst into flames and the two men were killed. It took firefighters 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the hours-long blaze.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 hits Highway Patrol vehicle, unclear if Autopilot is to blame

A Tesla Model 3 struck a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper’s vehicle on Saturday just weeks after the NHTSA established an investigation into the semi-autonomous driving functionality. While the driver and FHP confirmed the vehicle was operating on Autopilot, it is unclear if the driving assistance feature is to blame for the accident.
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Comments on Tesla Autopilot Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. Tesla shares fell $31.00, or 4.32%, to close Monday at $686.17. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over...
CarsBenzinga

Video Shows Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into Building, Walk Away

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) prides itself on making some of the safest vehicles available. The company regularly releases safety reports to share data about how safe its cars are. A video recently posted to YouTube shows the "safety" of the Tesla Model Y in action. Posted on YouTube channel Richh...
TrafficMiddletown Press

Another Tesla Has Reportedly Hit a Parked Emergency Vehicle

Another Tesla, apparently using the driver-assisting Autopilot feature, hit an emergency vehicle this weekend, according to CNN. Tesla’s Autopilot program is already the subject of a probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which pointed out earlier this month that since January 2018, it had found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.” In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.
Carstorquenews.com

Will The 2022 Forester Be Self-Driving? Subaru Says An Emphatic No

The 2022 Subaru Forester comes with the next-generation EyeSight, but Subaru says it will not have self-driving capabilities. Check out its full capabilities. The 2022 Subaru Forester will be the safest new model in Subaru's lineup. The newly-refreshed Forester will come with the automaker's next-generation EyeSight x with improved safety technology. Recent investigations into Tesla's Autopilot crashes by the NHTSA bring up questions about Subaru's safety technology.
Carstheiet.org

Tesla called on to explain Autopilot function

Tesla has been asked by the US government’s road safety agency to share detailed information about how its Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on roads. Tesla Autopilot provides a range of features that the company says helps prevent accidents caused by driver negligence and fatigue. It...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Fox News

Tesla on Autopilot crashes into parked police car in Orlando

A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle. Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot driving...
Traffic AccidentsNew York Post

NHTSA records ‘auto-pilot’ crash into state trooper as 12th for Tesla

US auto safety regulators said on Wednesday they had identified a 12th crash involving Tesla vehicles that were using advanced driver-assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Aug. 16 said it had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot...
Traffic Accidentsbloomberglaw.com

Tesla Faces Questions From NHTSA After Latest Autopilot Crash

Investigation includes 12 crashes involving Tesla’s Autopilot. to explain how its Autopilot system interacts with first-responder vehicles after adding a recent Orlando crash to its list of accidents that is affiliated with the probe. The agency said the probe, which was opened after almost a dozen collisions at crash scenes...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Must Send Autopilot Data to Feds by October 22

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says Tesla must provide a wide-ranging set of data related to its Autopilot driver assistance system, as part of the agency's investigation into a series of crashes involving Teslas with the Autopilot software activated. NHTSA is asking for extensive information about every crash...
Carsinsideevs.com

NHTSA Sends Tesla 11-Page Letter With Plenty Of Questions

Not long ago, we informed you that The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would undergo a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot and related advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS). Shortly after the probe became public, another Tesla vehicle struck a police car and another stopped vehicle. The driver claims the car was on Autopilot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy