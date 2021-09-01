Cancel
Carson City, NV

Past Pages for September 1 to 3, 2021

By Sue Ballew
Nevada Appeal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater: Never was water so scarce as in Carson City and vicinity. Everyone who gets water from the two water companies are locking up their hydrants. The wells of the city are drying up and owners taking the apparatus used for pumping the water away from the pumps daily in order to keep outsiders from using it. The Carson and Eagle Valley farmers all complain of the scarcity of water. They fear their crops will be a complete failure.

www.nevadaappeal.com

