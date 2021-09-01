Addison County Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Adam Rainville, Chair of the board of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, shared the following announcement, “it is my great pleasure to share with you the appointment of Philip Summers to serve as executive director of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce effective October 4th, 2021.” Phil is a graduate of Wagner College with a BA, and a graduate of Brooklyn College with an MS in Communication. He is also an adjunct lecturer in the School of Business at the University of Mary Washington where he remotely teaches undergraduate courses in marketing and advertising.