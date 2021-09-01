Wondershare PixCut: Everyone’s One-click Background Remover
PixCut makes photo editing more efficient by quickly and easily removing image backgrounds. As a leading company in digital creativity software, Wondershare has launched Wondershare PixCut, a new AI image background remover that can automatically remove backgrounds in bulk with one click. With advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, PixCut can help users handle perfect edges without professional skills. It is available on various platforms: on the web, Windows, Mac, Android, and API Integration. It can also be used in your favorite design tool or eCommerce platform as a plugin for Figma or Shopify.martechseries.com
