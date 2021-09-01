Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Feel the Magic… Like a ‘Rainbow in the Dark’

By Sherry Thomas
theaquarian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie James Dio is backstage at a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden. He just saw his name on the billboard outside as the headliner. This is the pinnacle of his career; something that he’s dreamed of for years. This hot summer night in 1986 is where Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography begins and ends.

www.theaquarian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Blackmore
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Mick Wall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow In The Dark#Poetry#Permuted Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA: Touring With IRON MAIDEN Was 'Amazing'

In a brand new interview with Talk Radio Europe's Giles Brown, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna spoke about what it was like to tour the world with legendary heavy metal acts like DIO, OZZY OSBOURNE and IRON MAIDEN. "[Ronnie James Dio is] from a town] an hour and a half from...
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
MusicSlate

“Sometimes It Feels Like the Music is Laughing at the Characters”

On this week’s episode of Working, Isaac Butler spoke with composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer about his distinctive score for HBO’s The White Lotus. They discussed his transition from classical music to pop to composing music for film and TV, his goal of getting away from computer-generated sounds, and the collaborative process between a show’s composer and its director. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Musictheaquarian.com

Eric Hutchinson Visits ‘Sunshine Spotlight’

Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories. Is there a better way to ring in Episode 16 of the Sunshine...
Musictheaquarian.com

Dirty Honey Let the Music Stand on Its Own

For an independent rock band in 2021, Dirty Honey has more going for them than anyone will ever understand… but it’s fitting for such a dedicated and dynamic group. At the start of most live shows, the lights dim, but if it’s an authentic rock and roll event, the stage quickly lights back up with the ferocious tenacity that only few bands have truly mastered. The swell of instrumentation battles with the roaring, cheering, and clapping of fans – often spanning generations. There are crowds rushing the stage, thundering down toward the barricade in hope of being within spitting distance (usually not literally) of those preparing to tear the roof off the venue (again, usually not literally). Audience lights, which in 2021 range from iPhone flashlights to Bic lighters, shoot into the hazy, adrenaline filled air. All of these sights and sounds battle for dominance, but never seems to beat out the thrill and elation that surges when the first cymbal crashes or initial chord rings out.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Wendy Dio Explains Problems With Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour

Wendy Dio recently spoke about the problems she faced with the polarizing Ronnie James Dio hologram. Due to many technical and financial aspects, the scope of a hologram tour became extremely limited and is partially why the project is “on hold.”. The Dio hologram made its U.S. debut at the...
Musictheaquarian.com

almost monday – Figuring It Out As They Go

Two weeks ago, almost monday dropped a brand new single, and even though it’s doing superbly well, the band is almost more excited about the art than said acknowledgment. Having fun, releasing music, bring smiles to faces, and remaining friends – these are the biggest attributes of indie pop band almost monday. We could note that they are on a billboard in Times Square or the fact that they a quickly growing discography, but that’s not who they are. Dawson Daughtry, Luke Fabry, and Cole Clisby are twenty-somethings who are all about the music, but also all about the vibes.
Books & LiteratureThe News-Gazette

Nanette Donohue | The magic, dark side of the '70s music scene

There are a lot of things that come to mind when I think of the 1970s. Among them: tacky polyester clothing; avocado-green and harvest-gold furniture and appliances; blockbuster movies; and bizarre, only-in-the-’70s fads like pet rocks and streaking. But it’s the music that captures my imagination the most. Whether it’s...
Public HealthPosted by
103GBF

Rob Halford Is Ready for COVID Touring: ‘We Have to Battle On’

Judas Priest are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a box set called 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music. The 42-disc collection arrives on Oct. 15 and includes all of the band's officially released albums; 13 of those discs feature unreleased material from the archives restored by the group's longtime producer Tom Allom.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Spooky Action’s ridiculous ‘Real Inspector Hound’ is truly heady fun

When you’re a theater critic, and you’re tasked with writing a critique of a play about theater critics by Tom Stoppard—who was once himself a theater critic—in which the theater critics become protagonists in the play they’re supposed to be critiquing, the infinity mirror effect can make you want to chuck the whole thing out the window.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bruce Dickinson Is Fine With Iron Maiden Being ‘Dinosaur Rock’

Bruce Dickinson says he has no problem with Iron Maiden being perceived as “dinosaur rock” in terms of how the band makes albums. With the group's 17th album Senjutsu just having been released, the singer was asked by Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk why the NWOBHM icons kept returning to work with producer Kevin Shirley, who’s now taken part in six of their studio projects.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

IRON MAIDEN: “SENJUTSU”

The unholy trinity of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden spawned all metal since their influence trickled down to Metallica, Slayer, Bathory, and pretty much anyone wearing a bullet belt since then. Now with album 17, Iron Maiden comes back stronger than ever after a six-year hiatus from the studio. I assumed The Book of Souls was going to be their last album, and even after hearing the single for “The Writing on the Wall“ I was not expecting a double-album worth of material.
MusicVulture

The Beauty and the Horror of Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos

For more than 20 years, Insane Clown Posse has convened an annual festival known as much for its mayhem as its music, and in just a few days, this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos will kick off its 2021 edition in Ohio. ICP’s songs are hyperviolent and profane; their stage show features grotesque clown makeup and blasting the audience with their favorite drink, Faygo soda. They’ve even filed (and lost) lawsuits against the government to stop the FBI from designating their fandom — said Juggalos — as a loosely organized gang.
Video GamesIGN

Deathloop Feels Like a Mystery to Solve Solo

Up until now, folks have been attempting to define Deathloop via comparisons with a fairly broad list of existing games. Previous time loop games, assassination games, and highlights from developer Arkane’s own back catalogue have all come into the crosshairs. After a five-hour hands-on with Deathloop from the beginning of the game it’s certainly true these associations have merit – but it’s equally true they’re not really painting a complete picture of Arkane’s ambitious Groundhog Day murder marathon, as it’s a little different to what I expected.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Al Jaffee And His Take On Comic Cons For MAD Magazine At Auction

Al Jaffee turned one hundred years old earlier this year. Born in 1921, he is best known for his work in the MAD Magazine including his trademark feature, the Mad Fold-In. He contributed to the magazine for 65 years, the longest single comic book artistic run on a title ever. With a career running from 1942 until 2020, Jaffee also holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest-ever career as a comic artist. Between April 1964 and April 2013, only one issue of Mad was published without containing new material by Jaffee. And as part of this week's Heritage Auction original comic book artwork lots is Al Jaffee's take on comic book conventions, with a cameo contribution from Sergio Aragones. With comic book conventions returning in fits and starts, this seems to bring it all flooding back… and there's also plenty of Al Jaffee's other work going under the hammer today as well, right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy