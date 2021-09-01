The Factors Shaping The Future Of Work: 'It's Not Just Automation And Robotics'

Changes in the workplace and the long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities. Accompanied by a digital series on the PBS Voices YouTube channel, this three-part docuseries explores the ever-changing nature of the workplace and labor itself in America. After a year in which many workers adapted to remote communication or otherwise saw their employment affected by the pandemic, this could hardly be more timely. The premiere episode introduces Chris Francis, who reinvented himself as a seasonal worker after losing his job of 30 years in finance and accounting. Likened to the role of Fern in the Oscar-winning Nomadland, Chris travels in his van to wherever he can find work, including at an Amazon return center. Other episodes will examine the impact of technological advances on industries from health care to farming.