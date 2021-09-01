The Factors Shaping The Future Of Work: 'It's Not Just Automation And Robotics'
The pandemic has changed the way many of us work, but the changing landscape of how we do our jobs is nothing new, right? Whether it's self-checkout at the grocery store or a bomb-detecting robot, the way we work is always evolving. So, what does the future look like? That is the focus of a new GBH TV series called Future of Work, which taps a diverse range of experts and workers to address critical questions about the changing nature of technology, education, the remote workplace and inequality. Executive producer and series creator Denise Dilanni joined Aaron Schachter on Morning Edition to discuss the project. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.www.wgbh.org
