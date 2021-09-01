Titleist announces limited release of special Tour ball: Pro V1 Left Dot

Gear:

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf ball

Price:

$49.99 per dozen

Specs:

Three-piece golf ball with a cast urethane cover.

Available: Sept. 1

Every week on the PGA Tour, a vast majority of golfers use either the Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls. Two weeks ago at the Northern Trust, 87 of the 123 players (71 percent) used either a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, including winner Tony Finau (Pro V1) and the man he defeated in a playoff, Cameron Smith (Pro V1x).

Titleist says those two balls are ideal for most players, but the company does offer other premium models for players who have particular needs or preferences.

And today, Titleist announced a limited retail release of a custom performance option: the Pro V1 Left Dot for golfers looking for a lower flight and less spin with woods and long irons than the Pro V1.

The Left Dot joins another ball released in limited batches: the Pro V1x Left Dash balls, which have a high flight similar to the Pro V1x but with less full-swing spin and a firmer feel. That Left Dash ball had been available to professional golfers as a custom performance option and was available by order for consumers and at a small selection of retail shops.

And in 2018, Titleist launched the AVX for golfers who want a softer feel, lower flight and less spin on full-swing shots. That ball was updated in 2020, which means it is due for an update in 2022.

The company also allows professional golfers to continue using previous generations of balls after discontinuing their availability at retail, along with subtly different versions of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, lumping them into the custom performance category.

Keep scrolling for more details on the new Left Dot.

Is this a new ball?

Tony Finau, who plays the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, autographs a ball for his score marker after his third round of the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)

The Pro V1 Left Dot quietly has been available to pros since 2014. According to Titleist, it is the fifth most popular Titleist ball on the PGA Tour, behind the 2021 Pro V1 and Pro V1x and the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x. On any given week, eight to 12 golfers use it, which means that at some events, the Pro V1 Left Dot is used more than some other companies’ most-played ball.

What is it?

The Pro V1 Left Dot is a three-piece ball, like the Pro V1. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Pro V1 Left Dot is a three-piece ball, like the standard Pro V1, with a cast urethane cover. However, its core, casing layer and urethane cover formulation are all different from the Pro V1. It also has a different dimple pattern.

How does it compare to other Titleist balls?

Titleist premium golf balls (David Dusek/Golfweek)

In the Titleist family of balls, Pro V1 Left Dot fits between the Pro V1 and the AVX. Titleist said it can be an option for golfers looking for a lower flight and less spin with woods and long irons than the Pro V1, but who want a firmer feel and more greenside spin than with the AVX.

Titleist is making the Pro V1 Left Dot available on its website and at select retailers in limited supplies.

Last year after the company released the Pro V1x Left Dash, it remained available at titleist.com and golf retailers. That may not be the case with the Pro V1 Left Dot, but if it proves to be popular, Titleist could make it available again through custom order or on its website. If that were to happen, Titleist would have five premium Titleist balls for golfers and fitters to choose in 2022 and beyond.