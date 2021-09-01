Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Titleist announces limited release of special Tour ball: Pro V1 Left Dot

By David Dusek
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfzuu_0bjQoADh00

Gear:

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf ball

Price:

$49.99 per dozen

Specs:

Three-piece golf ball with a cast urethane cover.

Available: Sept. 1

Every week on the PGA Tour, a vast majority of golfers use either the Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls. Two weeks ago at the Northern Trust, 87 of the 123 players (71 percent) used either a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, including winner Tony Finau (Pro V1) and the man he defeated in a playoff, Cameron Smith (Pro V1x).

Titleist says those two balls are ideal for most players, but the company does offer other premium models for players who have particular needs or preferences.

And today, Titleist announced a limited retail release of a custom performance option: the Pro V1 Left Dot for golfers looking for a lower flight and less spin with woods and long irons than the Pro V1.

The Left Dot joins another ball released in limited batches: the Pro V1x Left Dash balls, which have a high flight similar to the Pro V1x but with less full-swing spin and a firmer feel. That Left Dash ball had been available to professional golfers as a custom performance option and was available by order for consumers and at a small selection of retail shops.

And in 2018, Titleist launched the AVX for golfers who want a softer feel, lower flight and less spin on full-swing shots. That ball was updated in 2020, which means it is due for an update in 2022.

The company also allows professional golfers to continue using previous generations of balls after discontinuing their availability at retail, along with subtly different versions of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, lumping them into the custom performance category.

Keep scrolling for more details on the new Left Dot.

Is this a new ball?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsQDJ_0bjQoADh00
Tony Finau, who plays the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, autographs a ball for his score marker after his third round of the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)

The Pro V1 Left Dot quietly has been available to pros since 2014. According to Titleist, it is the fifth most popular Titleist ball on the PGA Tour, behind the 2021 Pro V1 and Pro V1x and the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x. On any given week, eight to 12 golfers use it, which means that at some events, the Pro V1 Left Dot is used more than some other companies’ most-played ball.

What is it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uL7ra_0bjQoADh00
The Pro V1 Left Dot is a three-piece ball, like the Pro V1. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Pro V1 Left Dot is a three-piece ball, like the standard Pro V1, with a cast urethane cover. However, its core, casing layer and urethane cover formulation are all different from the Pro V1. It also has a different dimple pattern.

How does it compare to other Titleist balls?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnBSD_0bjQoADh00
Titleist premium golf balls (David Dusek/Golfweek)

In the Titleist family of balls, Pro V1 Left Dot fits between the Pro V1 and the AVX. Titleist said it can be an option for golfers looking for a lower flight and less spin with woods and long irons than the Pro V1, but who want a firmer feel and more greenside spin than with the AVX.

Titleist is making the Pro V1 Left Dot available on its website and at select retailers in limited supplies.

Last year after the company released the Pro V1x Left Dash, it remained available at titleist.com and golf retailers. That may not be the case with the Pro V1 Left Dot, but if it proves to be popular, Titleist could make it available again through custom order or on its website. If that were to happen, Titleist would have five premium Titleist balls for golfers and fitters to choose in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Retail Shops#The Pga Tour#The Northern Trust#Avx#Titleist Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Disappointing Brooks Koepka News

Brooks Koepka is out at the TOUR Championship. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday afternoon that Koepka has been forced to withdraw from the playoff finale. Koepka is dealing with an injury, according to the official announcement. “Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury,”...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Why It’s Time To Change The FedEx Cup Format

The FedEx Cup is the holy grail of the PGA Tour season, with one lucky and very talented winner picking up the now-iconic trophy and an eye-watering $15m. The season-long points race culminates at East Lake where players start at different scores based on their FedEx Cup points standings. The...
GolfBleacher Report

FedEx Cup Winner 2021: Patrick Cantlay's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Patrick Cantlay is the 2021 FedEx Cup champion after withstanding a stiff challenge from Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship from Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club. Cantlay started the tournament at 10-under by virtue of beginning the weekend first in the FedEx Cup standings. He went 11-under during the tournament to finish 21-under overall, one stroke better than Rahm's 20-under mark.
GolfPGA Tour

Top 10 storylines of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season

Patrick Cantlay’s duel with Jon Rahm at the TOUR Championship to win his first FedExCup title capped off a huge 2020-21 PGA TOUR Super Season that began 361 days ago at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic produced a season unlike any other. For the first,...
GolfESPN

Joaquin Niemann sprints to fastest round on record at East Lake Golf Club

ATLANTA -- Joaquin Niemann had nowhere to be on Sunday, but he decided to play the final round of the Tour Championship as if he were in a hurry. Niemann, playing first and alone because Brooks Koepka withdrew on Saturday with a wrist injury, raced around East Lake Golf Club in one hour and 53 minutes on Sunday. He teed off at 11:40 a.m. and was finished some 30 minutes prior to the leaders teeing off.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Tour Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially at the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay. The 29-year-old earned his second-consecutive victory on Sunday, claiming the Tour Championship and $15 million top prize after a final-round 1-under 69 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. World No. 1 Jon Rahm put up a strong fight and had a shot at the end but finished one-shot back in second and will take home $5 million.
GolfPosted by
Fox News

Fan swipes Bryson DeChambeau's ball at Tour Championship

Bryson DeChambeau had an odd moment with a golf fan for the second straight weekend on Saturday. DeChambeau was competing for a first-place finish at the Tour Championship and was on the 18th hole at East Lake when he hit a wild shot off the tee. He couldn’t find the ball and officials determined a fan picked up the ball and walked away with it. He was awarded a free drop.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Most popular players WILL NOT be revealed - but WHY?!

This weekend we will find out who will win the FedExCup but one result will be shrouded in darkness. That is the results of the highly controversial Player Impact Program (PIP). Tour bosses previously announced players most influential off the field will compete for a share of $40 million. The...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, Tour Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Patrick Cantlay used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup:. DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70X shaft. HYBRID: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy