Nike releases Ohio State Buckeyes Special Edition Nike Air Pegasus 38, here's how to buy

By Fanatics
Posted by 
 6 days ago
It’s that time of the year again when Nike releases their ‘Special Edition’ NCAA Team sneakers. The Ohio State Buckeyes have once again made the list and will be included in the release.

This year Nike has chosen the ‘Air Pegasus 38’ which is a popular shoe amongst runners, and what better way to support your Ohio State Buckeyes than with this uber-popular Pegasus sneaker.

We’re told that this year that OSU stock is lower than previous years, so it will sell out quickly and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on these Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Air Pegasus 38 sneakers.

These Nike Air Pegasus sneakers are unisex and you can see a size chart for both men and women here. These are available this morning at 10 a.m. ET and are only $129.99.

We recommend interesting sports products. If you purchase a product by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

