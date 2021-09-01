Authorities identified 50-year-old Matthew Budnik who died in a semi-truck pile-up on M-14 (Ann Arbor, MI)
A man, identified as 50-year-old Matthew Budnik, of Ypsilanti, lost his life in a wreck on Monday that happened on eastbound M-14, close to Miller Road in Ann Arbor, involving four semi-trucks. The preliminary reports showed that Budnik, who was hauling sand in the semi-truck.
September 1, 2021
