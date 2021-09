After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, we began researching what Viktor Persson’s game was all about. He’s a big, smooth-skating, right-shot defenceman who can be physical and consistently hits the net with his point shots. It’s safe to say we liked what we saw from the Canucks’ final pick of the 2019 draft. After the initial research, we were excited to see what he could do this season to garner more attention and give us an indication if the NHL could truly be a future landing spot for the Swedish defenceman.