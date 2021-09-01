Patrick Corbin sets Nationals record for most home runs allowed in a season

We get to see another Patrick Corbin start, and we have to focus on the process and not the results as Corbin is tinkering with his mechanics and also his pitch sequencing. He has been great the last three times out with an ERA of 0.82 the first two times through the batting orders. Not as great the third time through the opposing batting order. But Corbin arguably turned in his best performance of his season last weekend with no walks in that game.