Patrick Corbin sets Nationals record for most home runs allowed in a season
Corbin sets Nats record for most HRs allowed in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Patrick Corbin’s tumultuous 2021 season earned its place in Nationals infamy Tuesday, when the left-hander gave up his 32nd home run of the year. That blast, crushed 409 feet by Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, broke a four-way tie to give Corbin the most homers allowed in a season of any pitcher in Nationals/Expos franchise history.wtop.com
