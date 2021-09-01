Cancel
MLB

Patrick Corbin sets Nationals record for most home runs allowed in a season

By Matt Weyrich
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorbin sets Nats record for most HRs allowed in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Patrick Corbin’s tumultuous 2021 season earned its place in Nationals infamy Tuesday, when the left-hander gave up his 32nd home run of the year. That blast, crushed 409 feet by Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, broke a four-way tie to give Corbin the most homers allowed in a season of any pitcher in Nationals/Expos franchise history.

