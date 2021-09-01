Cancel
Rajon Rondo downplays age of Lakers roster, says wisdom is most important

By Sanjesh Singh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcobs_0bjQeo7N00

The Los Angeles Lakers became notorious this offseason for adding talent over the age of 30.

Besides Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, all of the free-agent additions who weren’t on the team last season are long-time veterans.

Carmelo Anthony (37), Trevor Ariza (36), Dwight Howard (35) and even newly acquired star Russell Westbrook (32) give the Lakers a huge question mark about the collective age of the roster. Players already on the roster, such as LeBron James (36) and Marc Gasol (36), aren’t exempt from the concerns either.

The age talk persisted with the signing of Rajon Rondo, who returns to the franchise after playing a key role in the 2019-20 run.

Rondo discussed how wisdom, not necessarily age, is the most important component to a title-contending team during his introductory conference.

“Wisdom is definitely key to winning a championship,” Rondo said. “We have a lot of that obviously with the age and the experience on the court.”

Rondo, who turns 36 in February, acknowledged the age criticism about the team but isn’t focused on it.

“I’m not worried about anything or the spectators saying that the age makes a difference,” Rondo said. “I think the mind is going to be a big key in why we win this year.”

It’s unclear how much Rondo will contribute during the regular season with Westbrook and Nunn likely ahead of him on the depth chart, but his ability to facilitate an offense in tight games should boost L.A.’s chances at winning the franchise’s 18th championship.

His experience came in clutch in the 2019-20 playoffs, which isn’t that far removed since the Orlando bubble happened later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rondo should still have gas in the tank for another good playoff run this year.

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2tlg_0bjQeo7N00

