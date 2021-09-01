Cancel
Wilmer Flores homers in loss to Milwaukee

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants didn't have much offense on Tuesday as Brandon Woodruff and company had them locked down. Flores smashed his 17th homer, a solo shot, in the bottom of the ninth inning to make the score 6-2. Even though the homer was in garbage time it counts the same in the box score. Flores is now slashing .249/.319/.439 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, and one stolen base over 346 at-bats.

