Wilmer Flores homers in loss to Milwaukee

Sadly this great road trip ends with an L Quality start from Singer and home runs from Salvy and Taylor wasn’t enough as the Royals drop the final game of the 4-game series in the Pacific Northwest. Marco Gonzales put himself in trouble early with a single with one-out by Nicky Lopez, then two batters later walked Edward Olivares on a competitive 9-pitch AB. Unfortunately, the inning ended with a well executed back pick by Gonzales to get Lopez out at second. Brady Singer looked to have a 1-2-3 inning, but unfortunately for the second straight start his defense let him down. Singer retired Crawford and Haniger quickly. But then long time Mariner, Kyle Singer lined a ball to right field. The topspin caused Olivares to miss it for an error; Seager made his way to second base. The next batter, Ty France grounded a ball up the middle to score Seager for the first run of the game. Benintendi and Dozier were quickly retired in the top of the second, but Michael A. Taylor extended the inning lining.