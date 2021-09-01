Henrico News Minute – Sept. 1, 2021

Several dozen Henrico restaurant companies receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund; a COVID-19 update; the county’s “Build Henrico” program continues to expand; the Citizen celebrates a big milestone with 20 days of giving.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services and Chess Counselor LLC.)

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.