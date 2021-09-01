Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 1, 2021

Several dozen Henrico restaurant companies receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund; a COVID-19 update; the county’s “Build Henrico” program continues to expand; the Citizen celebrates a big milestone with 20 days of giving.

Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

New COVID-19 cases return to pre-Labor Day totals in Henrico

Henrico County’s dip in new COVID-19 cases during the Labor Day weekend was short-lived, as the county reported 145 new cases of the virus Wednesday – more than the 141 total cases reported Monday and Tuesday combined. The county is now averaging 115 new daily cases during the past week. Before Monday and Tuesday’s lower case counts, the county had witnessed 13 straight days with more than 100 new cases each.
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Facebook’s Henrico Data Center Henrico Data Center serving as a hub for on-the-job construction training

Facebook’s Henrico Data Center is serving as a hub for on-the-job construction career training. The job training program, called “Hardhat in Hand,” is sponsored by Facebook and creates a partnership with general contractor, DPR Construction, at the site. It offers hands-on training for individuals to create a diverse pipeline of workers that is needed for projects like the expansion of the data center, as well as other projects in the Henrico and Greater Richmond area.
Richmond, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico-based C.P. Dean sold to family that owns Ball Office Products

Longtime awards and indoor sports product retailer C.P. Dean will be acquired by the Ball family, which operates another longstanding local company, Ball Office Products. C.P. Dean has been in business for 135 years, originally delivering custom billiards tables on horse and buggy. It was founded in 1886 by Charles Preston Dean and was acquired by William Selden III in 1903. In 2010, William Selden V was honored as Richmond Retailer of the Year by the Retail Merchants Association for his company’s.
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

New COVID cases decline slightly in Henrico, as health districts establish new weekly vaccination sites

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico County are down slightly for the fourth straight day Monday, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county reported 128 cases Saturday, 103 Sunday and 101 Monday and is now averaging 126 new cases during the past seven days. The county witnessed only two new COVID-related hospitalizations during the weekend (one each day) but none Monday, according to the data.
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Aug. 31, 2021

Jennifer Boyle has been named the new president/CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, headquartered in Henrico. Boyle was selected from a thorough search process led by the JACV Board’s search committee. She has worked in nonprofits for 20 years and previously was executive director of MENTOR Virginia. Before this, she was JACV’s vice president of operations.
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Prank finds its way into Henrico School Board meeting

Henrico School Board meetingCourtesy Henrico Schools. The Henrico School Board was more than three hours into its agenda Aug. 26 when it arrived at the public comment portion of the meeting, and given the serious nature of its discussions to that point – COVID-19, a return to school, transportation issues, the school resource officer program and the adoption of pre-Labor Day start times in coming years, among others – perhaps board members could be excused for not paying much attention to the names of those who had apparently signed up to speak.

