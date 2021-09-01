PTSD in the Security Industry – An Overview of a Misunderstood and Complex Condition
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that sometimes occurs following a traumatic event. Many experiences can cause PTSD, including incidents of physical or sexual assault, the death of a loved one, survival of a terrorist attack or natural disaster, road traffic accidents, being regularly victimised or harassed, combat experience, being diagnosed with a severe health issue, childhood abuse or neglect and even negative relationship experiences.www.psychreg.org
Comments / 0