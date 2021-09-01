CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

7 Ways Assisted Living Can Benefit the Elderly Parents and Their Families

By Robert Haynes
psychreg.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder people are usually the ones who need assisted living more than anybody else. It is a big challenge for them to maintain their independence while also taking care of themselves, especially when illnesses and health conditions start to trouble them. Fortunately, with all the benefits assisted living can provide, it would be easier for both the elderly parents and their children to handle these issues as they arise.

www.psychreg.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Elderly People#Mental Health#Family Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
Related
snntv.com

Top 4 Benefits of Independent Living Communities for Seniors

Originally Posted On: https://theurbanhousewife.com/top-4-benefits-of-independent-living-communities-for-seniors/. As we age, it’s important to reconsider our living conditions. The home that was suitable for you in your 40s and 50s may no longer be suitable for you as you enter your golden years. For many senior citizens, entering an independent living community is the...
Healthparentherald.com

8 Tips For Preventing Falls By Elderly Parents

Falls can happen to anyone and be very dangerous. They can lead to injury, hospitalization, or death in some cases. The elderly is especially susceptible because of the changes that occur in their bodies as they age. They need extra care and concern to prevent any serious injuries from falls. In this blog post, we will discuss eight tips for avoiding falls by your elderly parents.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
AdvocacyKRGV

SNAP benefits now more accessible for elderly, disabled

The pandemic has hurt the pocket-books of many Valley families and for some of the most vulnerable, it’s been harder just to buy groceries. Starting Wednesday, a new change to how food stamps are approved could bring relief to some. In order to see if you qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, you'd have to do an in-person interview with a state official.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Elder parents’ views cause concern

Dear Amy: I am a 53-year-old woman. I have always been very close to my (now 80-something) parents, but our recent national political drama has forced us into different corners. I try to think critically and independently. My husband and I have both had more conversations about politics recently than...
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Social SecurityEffingham Radio

Social Security Expands Compassionate Allowances Program For People With Severe Disabilities

Program Expedites Decisions for Disability Benefits. Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, today announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID, and Taybi-Linder Syndrome. Compassionate Allowances is an initiative that quickly identifies severe medical conditions and diseases that meet Social Security’s standards for disability benefits.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Public HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
HealthPsyPost

White people who are better at regulating and expressing their emotions are more likely to interact with racial minorities

A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality sheds light on the personality factors associated with the tendency to interact with people outside of one’s racial background. The researchers found that White people who scored higher in emotion-focused coping and lower in emotional suppression were more likely to interact with racial minorities.
HealthDaily Item

Valley doctors offer options for treating chronic pain

Depending on the severity, dealing with pain can be like carrying an unwanted weight. We might grow accustomed to it but we can’t wait to get rid of it. With September being Pain Awareness Month, we asked local doctors what to consider when describing pain to a care provider. “What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy