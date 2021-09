As the new Delta variant continues to spread like wildfire, more and more Minnesota businesses and venues are starting to require proof of vaccination to be admitted. According to KARE 11 News, the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres have announced that patrons 12 years of age and older, will be required to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to the venues. However, kids under the age of 12 will not be required to show proof of a recent COVID test. This new policy runs through the end of the year.