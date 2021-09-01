Dartmouth Engineering Receives $1.25M From NASA To Study Space Ice

AdS-CFTatomic physicsentanglementexperimental physicsphysicsquantum gravityquantum physicsspace-timestandard modelAll topics. The prospects for directly testing a theory of quantum gravity are poor, to put it mildly. To probe the ultra-tiny Planck scale, where quantum gravitational effects appear, you would need a particle accelerator as big as the Milky Way galaxy. Likewise, black holes hold singularities that are governed by quantum gravity, but no black holes are particularly close by — and even if they were, we could never hope to see what’s inside. Quantum gravity was also at work in the first moments of the Big Bang, but direct signals from that era are long gone, leaving us to decipher subtle clues that first appeared hundreds of thousands of years later.