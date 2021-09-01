CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Dartmouth Engineering Receives $1.25M From NASA To Study Space Ice

astrobiology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA) Salt/brine rich regions may be heterogeneously distributed within ice shells and associated with distinct geomorphological and geophysical features and processes (fractures, lenses, tectonics, cryovolcanism). Insets: the role interstitial brine plays in characterizing hydrologic regions within the shell (A1) and the entrainment of ocean-derived impurities at the ice-ocean interface (A2). Akin to magmatic and petrologic processes, even a small fraction of melt could have significant impacts on ice shell geophysical processes. Credit Dartmouth Engineering.

astrobiology.com

#Space Science#Space Travel#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#The Nasa Solar System#Ssw#Cornell University#The Open University#Twitter
AstronomyYale Daily News

Yale researchers discover potential key for space travel on Mars and Titan

A recent Yale study conducted by two members of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences could have crucial implications for the future of space travel. The study, authored by postdoctoral associate J. Michael Battalio and Juan Lora, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences, focuses on the use of annular modes — variabilities in the climate that are disparate from the seasonal cycle — on other planets to predict weather. Their research provides evidence that these annular modes could play a role in the weather patterns of planets.
Aerospace & Defenseskyandtelescope.org

NASA's Deep Space Network Upgraded

NASA is upgrading its Deep Space Network to keep up with the demands of modern interplanetary communications. A key piece of interplanetary communications infrastructure is getting an overhaul. NASA recently revealed how its venerable worldwide Deep Space Network (DSN) is upgrading as more missions depart for points across the solar system, and how it will keep communications running in the future.
Redondo Beach, CAInternational Business Times

NASA's Next Space Telescope To Launch In December

The James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, will launch on December 18, NASA said Wednesday. The $10 billion observatory, which is a joint project by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, will blast off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Spaceport in French Guiana.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX, NASA targeting April 15 for launch of Crew-4 mission to space station

Here's something to make the next Tax Day a little more bearable. SpaceX and NASA are targeting April 15, 2022, for the launch of the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station, agency officials announced yesterday (Sept. 7). If all goes according to plan, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will launch that day atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
Satellite Beach, FLspacecoastliving.com

New space center director personifies NASA values

Safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence and inclusion. These are the core values of National Aeronautics and Space Administration, where work is more than just a profession. It’s a lifelong pursuit. No person embodies these values more than our cover subject, Janet Petro, who grew up in Satellite Beach and went on...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Rocket flight to sharpen NASA's study of the sun

It's best not to look directly at the sun unless you're one of NASA's sun-observing instruments. And even then, doing so will cause some damage. Exposure to the sun degrades light sensors of all kinds, from the retinas in the human eye to instruments aboard NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite, or SDO. Fortunately, with periodic calibrations, the latter can continue transmitting high-quality data to researchers on Earth.
Oklahoma Statecity-sentinel.com

OSU works with NASA Jet Propulsion Lab on Venus exploration project

STILLWATER — Students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to answer some of the unsolved questions about the conditions on Venus, Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night sky, Venus is about 400 miles smaller in diameter then the Earth. With a...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

NASA's Perseverance rover getting ready to snag 2nd Mars sample

NASA's Perseverance rover will soon try to collect its second Mars sample. The car-sized robot sealed up a drilled-out core of a Red Planet rock dubbed "Rochette" over the weekend, notching a huge milestone for its ambitious mission. The Perseverance team aims to replicate that success soon, putting poor Rochette to the drill again.
AstronomyNHPR

Dartmouth Scientists Get $1.25 Million In Grants To Study Icy Worlds

A Dartmouth engineering lab received $1.25 million in grants from NASA to study our solar system’s icy worlds. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. Icy worlds, like some moons of Saturn and Jupiter, are a...
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

NASA details exploration efforts at Space Symposium

The 36th Space Symposium returned to The Broadmoor resort late last month after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual symposium brings together space experts representing academia, the military and the private sector from across the globe to Colorado Springs for a week of panel discussions and exhibits. While there was plenty of talk about space as a key component of critical infrastructure and the new roles for “space warfighters,” there were also conversations about more noble pursuits — humanity’s exploration of space and the search for extraterrestrial life.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Engineers Work To Give Satellite Swarms a Hive Mind

Swarms of small satellites could communicate amongst themselves to collect data on important weather patterns at different times of the day or year, and from multiple angles. Such swarms, using machine learning algorithms, could revolutionize scientists’ understanding of weather and climate changes. Engineer Sabrina Thompson is working on software to...
EconomySilicon Republic

What is it like to land an internship at NASA?

Jasmine Singh’s dream is to work at NASA. This year, that dream came true when she started a 10-week internship at the space agency. Working at NASA is the ultimate dream job for many people who love space. Whether it’s as an engineer, a data scientist or even an astronaut, to be at one of the world’s biggest space agencies doing work you’re passionate about is incredible.
Sciencequantamagazine.org

One Lab’s Quest to Build Space-Time Out of Quantum Particles

AdS-CFTatomic physicsentanglementexperimental physicsphysicsquantum gravityquantum physicsspace-timestandard modelAll topics. The prospects for directly testing a theory of quantum gravity are poor, to put it mildly. To probe the ultra-tiny Planck scale, where quantum gravitational effects appear, you would need a particle accelerator as big as the Milky Way galaxy. Likewise, black holes hold singularities that are governed by quantum gravity, but no black holes are particularly close by — and even if they were, we could never hope to see what’s inside. Quantum gravity was also at work in the first moments of the Big Bang, but direct signals from that era are long gone, leaving us to decipher subtle clues that first appeared hundreds of thousands of years later.
Aerospace & Defensegvsu.edu

Moon shot: engineering students create device for NASA

For the fifth consecutive year, Grand Valley engineering students competed nationally and successfully produced a prototype device that might someday be used by astronauts. Seven students, nicknamed the "Moon Miners," competed in the Micro-g NExT Design Challenge, sponsored by NASA. David Kavalauskas, who earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in August, said NASA asked teams to create a device that would allow astronauts to retrieve a core sample from the moon.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

NASA's perseverance rover collects first Mars rock

Washington [US] September 7 (ANI): National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover on Monday (local time) completed the collection of the first sample of Martian rock, a core from Jezero Crater slightly thicker than a pencil. Mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California received data...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

The Young Sun's XUV-activity As A Constraint For Lower CO2-limits In The Earth's Archean Atmosphere

The evolution of the Sun’s X-ray flux at the orbit of the Earth during the Archean for three cases of the Sun rotational evolution. These cases are for the Sun being a slow (10th percentile), medium (50th percentile), and fast (90th percentile) rotator. The initial rotation periods (at 1 Myr after solar system formation) for the Sun in these three scenarios are 9, 4, and 0.7 days respectively. Two of the X-ray and ultraviolet spectra from Claire et al. (2012) that we use at two different values for the X-ray flux are shown in the insert.

