A Year of Transition: Transferring Food Scenes

When I first entered St. Louis, I felt an overwhelming sense of being out of place. The pizza I had ordered came with Provel cheese over mozzarella, and a thin buttery crust compared to Lou Malnati’s deep dish-style pizza. While I knew that college is all about change and making new friends, I hadn’t considered that I would be acclimating to a new food scene. And I certainly had arrived not only on foreign ground, but foreign foodie ground.