How to ask for a raise during the pandemic

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. were indicated down more than 1% in premarket trading, after the single-family home leasing company disclosed that it received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission requesting information. The company said the FTC is looking into how it conducts its business generally, and specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Invitation Homes said it is cooperating with the FTC's request. Separately, the company said the August rental growth rate for renewals was 8.0%, after growth of 7.0% in July and 3.3% in the same month a year ago, while new leases increased 18.9% in August after growing 17.5% in July and rising 5.6% a year ago. Average occupancy was 98.1% in August, up from 97.8% a year ago. The company said it plans to continue to provide residents experiencing financial hardship with information on how to apply for government assistance programs. Shares of the company, which had a market capitalization of $24.48 billion at Thursday's closing prices, have run up 47.4% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 31.3%.