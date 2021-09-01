New EPA Adviser Looks to Juice Investing in Communities of Color

On Monday, August 9th, the United Nations sounded the alarm. "Human beings have altered Earth's atmosphere through the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels," detailed the report issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The climate crisis is no longer a distant disaster; we're witnessing the relentless pace of the catastrophe now. California is on fire; Tennessee is underwater; the roads in Phoenix are melting. I remember gazing up outside my New York City apartment and seeing smoke from the West Coast inferno cover the sky in a layer of haze.