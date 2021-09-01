Public Notice and Posting

The City of College Place is completing an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan and Self-Evaluation for pedestrian infrastructure throughout the community. The ADA Transition plan will provide an overview of locations where improvements to pedestrian infrastructure are needed in order to improve access for people of all ability levels, and will lay out a plan for completing these improvements. The City of College Place is seeking input from all community members regarding how the City should prioritize needed improvements. Individuals who would like to provide input are invited to complete a survey at one of the following links: