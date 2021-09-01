Cancel
Amazon Says It Will Add 40,000 Workers to U.S. Corporate Ranks

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ). says it plans to add more than 40,000 people to its corporate ranks in the U.S., a hiring spree the company is calling its biggest-ever recruiting and training event. The world’s largest online retailer and cloud-computing company said in a statement that it...

za.investing.com

BusinessPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America’s Biggest Online Retailer

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

California could force Amazon to reveal productivity quotas that critics say limit workers’ bathroom breaks

A California bill, that would require warehouse employers such as Amazon to guarantee restroom breaks, is set to be voted on this week by the state’s senate.The bill, AB-3056, which was earlier passed by the state’s assembly in May, would require warehouses like Amazon to disclose productivity quotas and work speed metrics to government agencies. One consternation among the lawmakers, including that of Lorena Gonzalez who authored the bill, has been the tracking of employee progress by warehouses using algorithms.Critics have often claimed that such automation has forced warehouse workers to compromise on regular breaks and go as far as...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Why Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft Are Eyeing This $1B Sector

Tech industry leaders are pushing the U.S. government to adopt commercially developed technologies via public-private partnerships to counter China's growing power, the Wall Street Journal reports. The private sector commands more talent, research budgets and capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing versus the Pentagon, and these elements are critical...
BusinessValueWalk

Amazon To Launch AmazonBasics TV In The U.S. In October

At the end of 2020, Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) launched its AmazonBasics TV in India, and now the e-commerce giant wants to do the same in the U.S. According to sources, the idea has been in the blueprint for two years and the possible partner to help manufacture the product is TCL Technology Group Corp (SHE:000100).
BusinessWashington Post

Postponing a Return to Office Gets Companies Nowhere

The planned autumn 2021 return to the office is being delayed. Until January, purportedly. That’s when Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google, Microsoft Corp. and some other major employers of knowledge workers now say they expect people back at their desks, 22 months after sending everybody home at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

What will it take for Amazon workers to unionize?

In 1999, 22 years before one of the richest men on the planet shot himself into suborbital space and thanked employees at his trillion-dollar company for funding the trip, a group of Seattle call center workers at that company tried to form a union. The workers were organizing over issues including low wages and job insecurity.
BusinessPosted by
Audacy

Amazon is hiring 55,000 people, here's how to get a job

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told Reuters this week the company plans to hire 55,000 employees worldwide in the coming months. According to the outlet, 55,000 employees is close to Facebook’s entire workforce and is equal to about a third of Google’s roster. Amazon already employed approximately 1.3 million people as of July, said an NBC News report, and the new hires would represent a 20 percent increase in its tech and corporate staff. Around 275,000 people already work in those area of the company globally.
Ontario, CAiecn.com

Committed to helping workers gain power at Amazon

By Robert Martinez, Teamsters Local 63 member based in Ontario, CA. He has worked in the logistics industry since 1999. Over the past several decades, the Inland Empire has become a massive logistics hub. Vast swaths of land once worked by pickers in fields have turned into warehouse after warehouse and their endless stream of delivery trucks and other vehicles. Our region’s largest employer, Amazon, has led this transformation and the effects of its explosive growth are evident. The company’s dominance in e-commerce and logistics is driving down worker and community standards with an employment model of high turnover, high rates of injury, and low wages. This is not the future we want for our region’s working families. Thankfully, there is a better way — change through organizing.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Fires Up Walmart Rivalry By Entering This $1T Sector: Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is attempting to crack India's out-of-date agricultural sector via its Reactive and Proactive Crop initiative, the Bloomberg reports. Amazon aims to secure the farm produce, yielding two-thirds of the country's $1 trillion in annual retail spending. Amazon's mobile app addresses soil, pests, weather, disease. It can...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Amazon Is Hiring More Than 800 Workers in LA

Amazon will be adding hundreds of jobs across Southern California as it begins a nationwide hiring spree under newly appointed CEO Andy Jassy. The Seattle-based company announced Wednesday that it is hiring more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across the U.S. — including more than 800 openings in Los Angeles and 1,400 across Southern California, Amazon spokesperson Jordan Deagle said in an email.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon Career Day will have more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its U.S. recruiting event, Career Day 2021, will take place on September 15. On that day, there will be 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in 220 locations, as well as thousands of hourly positions in the company's "operations network." Career Day will also include thousands of one-on-one career coaching sessions, discussions and workshops. Amazon has hired 450,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. Amazon stock is up 6.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 20.4% for the period.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Amazon Looks to Recruit 40,000 New Team Members at Career Day 2021; Andy Jassy Discusses

SEATTLE, WA - How much can you get done in a day? It is a question worth asking regularly, especially in our industry. By Amazon’s standards, a 40,000-strong hiring blitz is a viable feat. The retail behemoth has announced its Career Day 2021 will take place September 15 as Amazon aims to fill corporate and tech roles across more than 220 locations in the U.S., as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s Operations network. This hiring blitz will also include Amazon’s biggest-ever training and recruiting event to help both current and future employees grow their careers.
BusinessZDNet

Amazon's new hiring spree to add 55,000 corporate and tech roles

Amazon is looking to add 55,000 corporate and tech roles to continue its global expansion plans. Of those jobs, 40,000 will be based in the United States, company CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. The other 15,000 roles will primarily be based in India, Germany, and Japan. "Amazon continues...
Businesskgns.tv

Amazon adds buy now, pay later option

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amazon is teaming up with payments provider Affirm, to offer shoppers a buy-now, pay-later option that doesn’t involve a credit card. Affirm’s flexible payment system will be available soon on Amazon’s website. Customers will be able to split the cost of purchases of $50 or more...

