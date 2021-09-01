Cancel
Julie Pace named new Associated Press executive editor

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Julie Pace, a longtime Washington journalist who managed coverage of the U.S. government during a period of historic tumult, has been named as the executive editor and senior vice president of The Associated Press. Her appointment was announced Wednesday by outgoing AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt and incoming President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham. The 39-year-old Pace has been the AP’s Washington bureau chief since 2017. She rose to the newsroom’s top leadership spot with a promise to accelerate the AP’s digital transformation. Pace succeeds Sally Buzbee, who became executive editor of The Washington Post in June.

