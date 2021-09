For the first time in several years, the K.C. Chiefs might not be in a position to make any real waiver claims at the deadline for all NFL teams to submit their roster cuts. Next Tuesday, the league is going to require all 32 franchises to officially move from 80 players to a final 53, which means an incredible 864 players are suddenly going to hit either free agency or the waiver wire (depending on how much time they’ve already been credited with in their playing history). That’s an overwhelming amount of players by itself, a figure that would fill the complete rosters of over 16 teams and then some.,