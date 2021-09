CHS will begin its 150thanniversary homecoming celebration Sept. 17 with the all school assembly in the Big Gym during the last class of the day. Leadership students well lead the assembly with the first activity being the introduction of the Homecoming King and Queen candidates who will make their grand entrance onto the gym floor. Each student, male and female, will throw out some form of hilarity in order to make their entrance memorable as CHS students are the ones who get to vote for their King and Queen, not the teachers.