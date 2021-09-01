Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun are as Animated as Their Emotion Avatars in New Character Posters for tvN Drama Yumi’s Cells
Choosing a color palette for a drama poster should be as important as the styling of the images. The turquoise blue backdrops of the posters for Yumi's Cells is both striking and soothing, honestly since it's come out I've grown more positive and less apprehensive on this drama. The latest set features Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun solo as their characters wear crowns made up of their own emotion cells as cute avatars. I've read the first chapters of the cute webtoon so I'm familiar with Yumi's core group of cells but I'm new to Ahn Bo Hyun's cells and I'm dying here with the dinosaur cell and the weird trash monster cell and the random frog cell. If the cells get to liven up the proceedings I think the drama could absolutely be worth the live action adaptation even with tweaks and not initially ideal casting choices.
