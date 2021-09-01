Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun are as Animated as Their Emotion Avatars in New Character Posters for tvN Drama Yumi’s Cells

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing a color palette for a drama poster should be as important as the styling of the images. The turquoise blue backdrops of the posters for Yumi’s Cells is both striking and soothing, honestly since it’s come out I’ve grown more positive and less apprehensive on this drama. The latest set features Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun solo as their characters wear crowns made up of their own emotion cells as cute avatars. I’ve read the first chapters of the cute webtoon so I’m familiar with Yumi’s core group of cells but I’m new to Ahn Bo Hyun’s cells and I’m dying here with the dinosaur cell and the weird trash monster cell and the random frog cell. If the cells get to liven up the proceedings I think the drama could absolutely be worth the live action adaptation even with tweaks and not initially ideal casting choices.

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Go Eun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Avatars#Live Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Theater & DanceSoompi

Kwon Yool Can’t Bear To Watch Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Together In “Dali And Cocky Prince” Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a new poster of Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Kwon Yool!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Kwon Yool will be playing Jang Tae Jin, a blue-blooded company director and heir to one of Korea’s most prominent conglomerates.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun Wonders If Ahn Bo Hyun Doesn’t Want Her To Go Home For The Night In “Yumi’s Cells” Teaser

TvN has shared a cute sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells”!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” will tell the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun will be playing the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun will star as Goo Woong, a warm-hearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.
Beauty & Fashionkoalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Gets Excited for a Potential Romantic Night for Yumi in Second Charming Preview

The live-action part of upcoming K-drama Yumi’s Cells really does overcome the lackluster visuals in the promo stills and poster, once leads Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun are onscreen then their characters look less awkwardly styled and more quirky fashion sense. I think it’s because their natural attractiveness and ability to act comes to the forefront and viewers are less irked by the ill suited hair and outfits. Also it’s nice to see both leads look derpy, usually it’s just one lead that is deemed fashionably suspect while the other gets to start off perfectly styled. The second preview puts us (and Yumi’s animated emotion cells) smack dab in the end of a date between the two leads, one which appears to be prolonged when Ahn Bo Hyun goes to make Kim Go Eun a cup of coffee and picks the gigantic cup rather than the small cup that can be finished quicker. Cheeks pinken and everyone gets geared up for maybe some late night skinship until a little mishap cuts short our voyeurism. So cute!
Retailepicstream.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Boyfriend 2021: Are 'SOLO' Singer And BIGBANG G-Dragon Hiding Their Romantic Relationship?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine is half-ARMY and half-BLINK, who loves watching K-dramas as much as she adores kimchi and kimbap. BLACKPINK Jennie is one of the most popular K-pop idols today and avid followers of the South Korean singer could not get enough for her. Despite her popularity, the co-member of Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé continue keeping details of her personal life under the radar, including her love life.
WorldSoompi

T-ara’s Jiyeon, Song Ji Eun, And Kim Nu Ri Cast In New Thriller Movie

T-ara’s Jiyeon, Song Ji Eun, and Kim Nu Ri have confirmed their casting in the upcoming movie “Woman of Fire” (literal title)!. “Woman of Fire” is a thriller about an actress preparing to return to acting after a long hiatus who gets caught up in an unexpected incident and heads straight towards catastrophe.
Video Gamesdramabeans.com

First date jitters in new Yumi’s Cells teaser

A cute teaser was just released for upcoming live action animation drama Yumi’s Cells. Featuring Kim Go-eun (The King: Eternal Monarch) as the titular character, this drama is about an ordinary office worker who’s stuck in a rut. For Yumi, every day is like the one before it — until...
Worlddramabeans.com

Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-dae to star in new tvN drama

Lee Sung-kyung (Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2) is making her dramaland comeback with tvN’s latest project, Shooting Star. She’s joined by rising star Kim Young-dae of Penthouse fame, who’ll play the male lead. Shooting Star is a rom-com about the behind-the-scenes aspects of the entertainment world. The Korean title can...
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

K-ent Poll Finds Netizens Most Anticipating tvN Drama Cliffhanger as Well as Leads Joo Ji Hoon and Jeon Ji Hyun in the Acting Categories For the Remaining 2021 Drama Slate

K-ent Poll Finds Netizens Most Anticipating tvN Drama Cliffhanger as Well as Leads Joo Ji Hoon and Jeon Ji Hyun in the Acting Categories For the Remaining 2021 Drama Slate — 12 Comments. Pingback: K-ent Poll Finds Netizens Most Anticipating tvN Drama Cliffhanger as Well as Leads Joo Ji Hoon...
WorldSoompi

Go Hyun Jung And Shin Hyun Been’s New JTBC Drama To Premiere In October

Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been’s upcoming JTBC drama “A Person Similar to You” (literal title) will be premiering in October!. “A Person Similar to You” is about a woman who is devoted to her desires and another woman who loses the light in her life due to the other. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting and stars Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Jae Young, and Choi Won Young.
CelebritiesSoompi

QUIZ: Which Jun Ji Hyun Character Are You Most Like?

Make way for the queen. Jun Ji Hyun has been a household name in the Korean entertainment industry for quite some time. Her poise, her beauty, her elegance, and ability to raise a family while conquering the world have been more than impressive. Curious to see which legendary character of hers you’re most like? Take this quiz to find out!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Yumi's Cells: Hit Webtoon Gets Live-Action K-Drama on Rakuten Viki

Webtoon is one of the most successful comics publishers in the world with more than 67 million readers logging on every month to read sometimes quirky, but always creative, comic series and some of the most popular comics have even made the leap to television. The latest Webtoon to get a live-action TV adaptation is the highly-anticipated Yumi's Cells, which will debut September 17th on Rakuten Viki, the largest streaming service in the U.S. for Asian content.
ComicsAnime News Network

Fena: Pirate Princess Anime's New Video Introduces Characters

The official Japanese website for the Fena: Pirate Princess anime posted its first character promotional video on Friday. The video focuses on Fena herself as well as Yukimaru, the knights, and others. The anime already premiered on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese...

Comments / 0

Community Policy