Now that I’m well over 40 years of age, do I train the same way as I did when I first picked up a weight as a high school sophomore?. It’s a terrific question, but not one that can be comprehensively answered in one chapter. Instead, I’ll approach it by identifying two thoughts at each of these moments in time: One aspect of my fitness life which was positive and one I would go back in time and change. I’m sure you can relate to some of these thoughts in your own fitness journey– or if you’re just starting out, this can help you avoid some of the same mistakes!