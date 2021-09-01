The Great Schlep

With Rosh Hashanah already upon us, we have all been reflecting on the past year while looking forward to the next one. Every year, and even every day and every moment, we always have the opportunity, the choice, to do better, to be better. Growth is a necessary goal to achieve, both as people and as individuals, as decline is the only alternative. Now is the time to get a fresh start. The entire Seder of Rosh Hashanah, with its many beautiful minhagim, is all about symbols. Each fruit and vegetable symbolizes a dimension of spiritual growth for the year ahead. These are all things that we can see with wine, as well. When one puts away a special bottle of wine to open at a child’s or grandchild’s wedding or bar mitzvah, he/she is also looking for the wine to “grow” inside the bottle, to improve so it will be even better than it was when he/she acquired it.