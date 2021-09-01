Cancel
The Great Schlep

By David Brandon Geeting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember schlepping? If you’ve been working from home for the last year and a half, commuting to and from an office might seem like a distant memory at this point — so much so that you can perhaps indulge in some nostalgic romanticization of what used to be the most annoying part of your day. Ah, the rush out the door! The scramble to chug your coffee, pack a lunch, and find your keys (which are probably still hanging in the door) before running to catch a train. Remember checking the weather? Throwing extra layers and an umbrella in your bag in case a storm hit in the extended period of time that you were outside? Remember the category of “day to night”? And carrying around lipstick and heels, instead of a face mask and hand sanitizer? Ah, the good old days.

