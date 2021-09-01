MHS dominates visiting Williston 7-0

The Minot Magicians had little trouble against the visiting Williston Coyotes on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Hammond Park. In a 4-3 format, the Magi won all seven matches on the day en route to a shutout victory against their non-conference opponent. Zach Diehl took the court for Minot at the No. 1 singles position and earned a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Mason Haugenoe. At the No. 2 position, Aidan Diehl got the better of Dawson Martin without losing a game 6-0, 6-0.