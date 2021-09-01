Cancel
Apparel

adidas YEEZY Releases For September 2021

By Jovani Hernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of YEEZY DAY, August was a busy sneaker-related month for Kanye West. And while he continues to quarrel with his major label regarding the unauthorized release of “DONDA,” ‘ye has prepped another adidas YEEZY-filled month of releases. Mr. West surely has some surprises up his spiked VETEMENTS jacket sleeves,...

ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Releasing in Navy and Black

Adding to the Air Max Plus lineup, Nike Sportswear will debut a new color option for Fall that comes highlighted in Midnight Navy. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max Plus features Midnight Navy on the mesh base, while Black adorns the plastic lace cage overlay. Next, Navy textile leather drapes the mudguard and plastic toe cap. Finally, we have White on the Swoosh logos on the panels and Black across the midsole and rubber outsole.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 ‘Lucha Libre’ Official Images

Nike will release a special Air Max 90 inspired by Mexican wrestling, also known as ‘Lucha Libre.’. This Nike Air Max 90 comes with White mesh across the base of the left shoe, while Black runs across the right. We also have the mismatched theme on the patent leather overlays, midsoles, around the Air unit, liner, laces, and soles. Following, we have the two main fighting styles, Los Rudos (The Rude – the Bad Guys) and Los Technicos (The Technical — the Good Guys), land on the lateral mudguards. Other details include a gradient on the branding and insoles with ‘Lucha Libre’ branding.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Shoe Surgeon 'DONDA' YEEZY 700 Release, Info

Prolific sneaker customizer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone is capitalizing on DONDA fever with a spiky pair of YEEZY 700s inspired by the weapon-like, bear-fighting Balenciaga jacket Kanye West wore to his Atlanta listening party for the album. All-black from head to toe (or rather, laces to outsole), the 700s...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Black Gum’ Releasing for Winter

Nike Sportswear will have several offerings of their classic models that are more suitable for the colder months. One of those is the Air Force 1 Luxe. This particular Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Blacktan, and Gum Yellow color combination. As you can see, we have tumbled leather on the upper along with smooth leather on the Swoosh logos and heels. Highlighted the pair, we have a water-resistant nylon tongue and a Black midsole. Lastly, a Gum rugged rubber outsole finishes the look.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Mustard Yellow Accents Appear On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 95

While a year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 hasn’t fallen into oblivion. On the contrary, it’s emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the year, which now include a black and yellow style. At a glance, the pair’s color palette could suggest an “Ultra” build...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 28th to September 3rd

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Armors Itself With Cordura For Fall/Winter 2021

Cordura is an extremely underutilized material in sneakers. Though lauded for durability, it’s only crossed the odd release. Nike, thankfully, is in the fabric’s corner, using it to upgrade pairs like this upcoming Air Max Plus. To better prepare for the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the offering does more than just...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 Added to the ‘Alter & Reveal’ Pack

Another pair has popped up that’s a part of the ‘Alter & Reveal’ collection. After showcasing the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97, we now take a look at the Air Max 90. This Nike Air Max 90 features a similar theme as the Air Max 97 which has wear-away on the toe box and mudguards. As for the build, we have suede, leather, and a denim-like canvas. Lastly, we have ‘Alter & Reveal’ branding on the tongue and insoles to finish the look.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Ahead of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Light” Release, GOAT Looks Back at Classic YEEZY 350s

It’s already gearing up to be quite the weekend for Kanye West and YEEZY, as the rapper hosted the fourth, and potentially final, DONDA listening event in Chicago as a homecoming for his late mother. At the same time, the YEEZY lineage is poised to become stronger with tomorrow’s release of the all-new adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Light,” which is highlighted by a UV-sensitive material that absorbs and changes color when subjected to sunlight. As West’s first low-top silhouette for adidas, each version of the YEEZY BOOST 350 has fueled immense fanfare — an impressive feat considering it was originally released in 2016 — and the most recent drop proves that it hasn’t slowed down since.
RetailSneakerFiles

First Look: adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Brown Clay’

The adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Brown Clay’ will release in September and is the latest color option of the Yeezy 500. This adidas Yeezy 500 features a combination of mesh and suede, while leather lands on the overlays. Next, we have Chocolate Brown across the entire upper as well as the outsole. Finishing the look, we have adiprene cushioning.
Apparelsneakernews.com

adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Light” Confirmed For August 28th; Raffles Now Open

Lately, Kanye West has been making headlines for everything but sneakers, but his UV-sensitive adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 “Light” is bound to change that. First teased in March, the upcoming sneakers don’t reinvent the model Canada’s favorite “certified lover boy” once rapped shouldn’t be worn around him, but it promised a refreshing take on a silhouette in which many savvy consumers had lost interest. The predominantly white makeup that takes over the Primeknit upper and semi-translucent, BOOST-foam-encapsulating sole unit align with the YEEZY brand, but the lateral profile stripe delivers a color-changing quality that hadn’t previously appeared on the shoe. Hits of orange animate the detail, highlighting the underlays in a way that proffers further personality to the unassuming colorway. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s likely more YEEZY 350s will don the light-sensitive component in the future (and perhaps even pull tab at the heel).

