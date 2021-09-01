Minot man sells cupcakes to help kids buy books

Eric Locken sold 450 frosted cupcakes on Facebook to raise $1,200 to buy books for kids at a local school. Locken said he got the idea after hearing about a similar effort elsewhere. He bought the cupcakes by the case from Marketplace Foods and he and his girlfriend, Jessica Davis, frosted them. Then they advertised the cupcakes for sale on Facebook and raised the funds to donate to the Minot Public Schools Foundation.