Minot, ND

New Dollar General opens in Minot

Minot Daily News
 7 days ago

Dollar General’s new store at 1400 21st Ave. NW in Minot is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app. DG stores provide household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Minot location includes the company’s new, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

