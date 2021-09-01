Two months of average rain not enough to break grip of drought
A second consecutive month of above-average rainfall for the Minot area was nice during a lengthy spell of drought conditions, but does it mean the drought is over?. “I would say no. It’s not,” said John Paul Martin, National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck. “It’s a great relief from the drought but I think it’s temporary. Right now, there’s no indication that the wet pattern will continue.”www.minotdailynews.com
