Minot, ND

Two months of average rain not enough to break grip of drought

Minot Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second consecutive month of above-average rainfall for the Minot area was nice during a lengthy spell of drought conditions, but does it mean the drought is over?. “I would say no. It’s not,” said John Paul Martin, National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck. “It’s a great relief from the drought but I think it’s temporary. Right now, there’s no indication that the wet pattern will continue.”

City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
#Drought#National Weather Service#The U S Drought Monitor
