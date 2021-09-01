Peter E.W. Marsh, MD

View more in
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Beauty & Fashion|Posted byFox News
Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm, artist and socialite, dead at 41
The town of Southampton was in shock Sunday after the death of beloved socialite and artist Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm, Page Six has learned. The exact cause of death is unclear, but her family told us that it’s believed to be related to complications from Lyme disease. She died Saturday...
Brown County, IN|dailyjournal.net
Robert Marsh
Robert Marsh, age 67 of Brown County passed away at his residence on Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Meredith – Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center in Morgantown.
Relationship Advice|Concord Monitor
Marsh, Waslisko are wed
Olivia Marsh and Eric Walisko were married July 31 at Patridge Hill Farm in Sandwich. E. Ann Poole of Splendid Ceremonies officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride, daughter of Jeffrey and Karen Marsh of Massillion, Ohio and Nicole and Richard Gilman...
Orchard Park, NY|orchardparkbee.com
Bee Wedding Engagement
Linda and Michael O’Connor of Orchard Park announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathryn O’Connor, to Kevin Grenda, son of Nancy and Henry Grenda of Cheektowaga. Ms. O’Connor graduated from Orchard Park High School in 2012 and from Buffalo State College in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality. She works as a travel agent for the American Automobile Association. […]
Melbourne|ArchDaily
Hawthorn House / Kennedy Nolan Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Our work on 10-12 Kooyongkoot Road Hawthorn is just the latest in an extensive and diverse range of architectural assaults visited upon this grand old dame. We believe that the particular significance of the house is as an unusual hybrid with more than one heritage expression of great value.
Belgium|outerbanksvoice.com
Teen solo pilot visits the Wright Memorial
At 4:52 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 29, the 19-year-old trying to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world touched down at the birthplace of aviation to cheers and waves from a pretty sizeable crowd gathered at the Wright Memorial airstrip. There was even an autograph seeker or two.
Visual Art|BBC
William Arkle: Son opens gallery to display father's work
The family of a painter whose work has been admired by Prince Charles and artist Tracy Emin has opened an art gallery to showcase his work. Bristol artist William Arkle unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2018. His son Nick Arkle and his wife Tara have since...
Robin|the-saleroom.com
A date to remember: The Robin Simpson collection of commemoratives
Wars and peace treaties. Political victories and political scandals. The Robin Simpson (1940-2020) collection of British commemorative ceramics comes for sale this month. Well known for an encyclopaedic knowledge of British history, Simpson, who worked for the Department of Trade and Industry, was considered the leading collector in this field.
Books & Literature|The Guardian
The Magpie Wing by Max Easton review – a bleak, exceptional portrait of millennial flailing
Anti-natalism has been making a bit of a comeback in recent years. It’s perhaps no surprise: gloom is all around, and gathering. But is being this much of a pessimist, this damned cynical, actually just pragmatism?. None of the three main characters in Max Easton’s debut novel The Magpie Wing...
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Right on the mark
A handler in a familiar white jacket places a whistle in her mouth. At her side a glistening black Labrador glances at the movement, eyes gleaming and bright. About 125 yards distant an assistant tosses a bumper high into the air. The dog’s muscles begin to tense, a spring about to unwind, but there’s discipline there too. As the first bumper splashes into the water a second bumper is tossed onto a shore lined with high reeds. It doesn’t escape the Lab’s keen eyes.
Comments / 0