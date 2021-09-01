Cancel
Dollar General offering $5,000 signing bonus to drivers who join its private fleet

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Dollar General Corp. said Wednesday that it is looking for store employees, distribution center workers and drivers with a commercial driver's license (CDL) for its private fleet. New hires added to the DG Private Fleet who join by January 22, 2022 will receive a $5,000 signing bonus, paid within the first six months. For those joining stores, the company says quick career advancement is possible. Dollar General has added 50,000 workers since mid-July. Shares have increased 6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 20.4%.

