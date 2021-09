Covid19 cases are rising in our area once more. Hospitals are seeing increases in hospitalizations and decisions are being made here at the Station Break on how to keep the doors open and keep everyone safe. Starting tomorrow, Friday, September 3rd we are cancelling bingo until further notice. We will be open for lunch 5 days a week but are requiring you to wear a mask if you are not actively eating or drinking. We will go back to having 4 to a table and are asking you to sanitize before, during, and when you leave the Station Break. Please stay home if you are not feeling well. As things change we will keep you updated.