Gunner Cruz started the first game of his career Saturday against BYU and although he played relatively well, the end result was what stood out to him. "Obviously I wish we would have won,” Cruz said. “We didn’t do enough because we didn’t come out with the win. There is some good stuff and some bad stuff and we will be able to go back on film and really break it down. We will have a good week of practice correcting everything that went wrong and game plan for San Diego State.”