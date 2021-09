FRAZEE (KDLM) – The Cornerstone Community & Youth Center in Frazee will be hosting a Community Celebration and Recognition event, Thursday. The event, which will be held at the Frazee Event Center from 6-8pm will help community members learn about the vision, mission, plans and progress of the community and youth center. “We’re trying to build this space that’s going to create a supportive environment for not only our youth, but our community as a whole,” said Aleisa Jopp one of the event organizers.