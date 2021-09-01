Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Wallbox picks Texas for site of first U.S. EV charger manufacturing facility

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wallbox, the builder of electric vehicle charging stations, and which is expected to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II , said it has selected Arlington, Texas for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company expects the 130,000 facility, which will create 250 jobs, to start production of its Pulsar Plus AC chargers as early as June 2022, and production of its DC bidrectional charger Quasar and its DC fast charger for public use Supernova is expected to start in the first half of 2023. Wallbox expects the facility to reach its full capacity of 500,000 charging units by 2030. The company currently has two manufacturing facilities in Europe and one in China. "The U.S. automotive and energy markets are at an inflection point," said Chief Executive Enric Asunción. "As Automotive electrification will accelerate significantly due to initiatives aimed at meeting aggressive greenhouse gas emission targets, which will significantly increase the demand for our EV charging and energy management solutions." Kensington Capital's stock was up 0.3% in premarket trading, has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
China, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Chargers#Ev#Spac Rrb#Kensington Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
Related
Buckeye, AZazbigmedia.com

Yates Construction will build KORE Power’s Buckeye manufacturing facility

KORE Power, Inc. announced today that its KOREPlex facility in Buckeye, Arizona, will be built by nationally recognized advanced manufacturing design-build company, Yates Construction. “Our groundbreaking facility needed a partner with extensive experience in delivering advanced manufacturing facilities that offer the technological and sustainability targets that the KOREPlex will achieve,”...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla is building a team of energy traders

Some people trade stocks, but Tesla wants to trade energy capacity. The company is building a new team of traders to do just that with its Autobidder platform. Autobidder is a real-time trading and control platform for energy assets, like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls, and Megapacks, optimized through machine learning to better use and more directly monetize the assets.
California Stateutilitydive.com

Schneider taps California electric transportation incentives to add 50 trucks

Schneider plans to add 50 Freightliner eCascadias to its intermodal operations in Southern California, the fleet announced last week. The trucks are part of the carrier's sustainability plan, which puts a focus on utilzing multiple modes of transportation. Schneider piloted an eCascadia for six months through the Freightliner Customer Experience...
CarsPosted by
MyChesCo

Penske Truck Leasing Pilots Stem Inc.’s Athena Software to Support EV Charging

— Penske Truck Leasing announced it is continuing to expand its fleet electrification efforts including the evaluation of important related technologies to support the emerging charging needs of battery-electric trucks. Since April 2021, Penske has worked with Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, to pilot its Athena® smart energy storage software and operate an advanced battery storage system. The pilot project included a 350 kilowatt (kW)/800-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery system powered by Stem’s Athena at Penske’s heavy-duty truck charging positions in Ontario, California.
Economyrubbernews.com

EVs driving auto plant investments

DETROIT—Vehicle electrification not only is dominating the conversation about the auto industry's future, it's also dominating North American factory investment. In the first six months of this year, 95 percent of all auto maker plant site investments in North America was for electric vehicle-related products, representing more than $12 billion.
Businesselectrek.co

Smartphone manufacturer officially joins EV market as Xiaomi Automobile

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi has officially entered the EV market after completing its industrial and commercial registration in China as Xiaomi Automobile Co. Ltd. In a recent announcement of the new EV entity, Xiaomi Automobile has revealed that it already has a team of nearly 300 employees. Before today’s...
IndustryZacks.com

U.S. Manufacturing Flourishing on Strong Demand: 5 Top Picks

U.S. manufacturing industries are at the forefront of the economy's revival from the unprecedented coronavirus-led devastations. In the pandemic-era, U.S. manufacturing has shown a V-shaped recovery. The emergence of the Delta variant of coronavirus failed to derail the steady improvement of this segment. It was not only the pandemic, which...
Washington StateRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Silfab Solar doubles U.S. manufacturing capacity with new facility

Solar PV manufacturer Silfab Solar has doubled its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. with the launch of a new facility in Washington state. The company’s highly-automated Burlington facility, located just 24 miles north of its Bellingham PV module assembly plant, is focusing on the Silfab Prime 370wt series module. “Silfab...
EconomyRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Shell to install 50,000 EV chargers in the UK

Shell will install 50,000 on-street electric vehicle chargers in the UK by 2025, the company announced on Wednesday. The rollout of charging stations will be done by ubitricity, which Shell acquired in February. Ubitricity — owner of the largest public EV charging network in the UK — embeds its technology into existing street infrastructure, like light poles.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Ideanomics buying electric truck startup Via Motors for $630 million

Fintech firm Ideanomics announced Monday that it is purchasing commercial electric truck startup Via Motors in an all-stock deal worth up to $630 million. It's the latest in a string of acquisitions by the Shane McMahon-led company that are aimed at building an electric vehicle ecosystem that includes wireless charging, tractors and motorcycles.
Worldinsideevs.com

Japan: High Number Of EV Chargers Did Not Jump Start The Market

Japan is one of the countries that was early to the EV game, with the launch of Mitsubishi i-MIEV and Nissan LEAF more than a decade ago. The cars were supported by incentives, and the rollout of AC charging points and DC fast chargers that utilize the Japanese CHAdeMO standard (for several years the standard was spreading globally, including in Europe and North America). The massive deployment of CHAdeMO chargers, through high government subsidies, allowed Japan to increase the number of fast chargers to 7,000 around 2016.
Portland, MEBusiness Insider

B&G Foods To Sell Portland Manufacturing Facility For Undisclosed Sum

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) has signed an agreement to sell its Portland, Maine manufacturing facility and 13.5-acre waterfront property to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences for an undisclosed sum. The company plans to move manufacturing operations of B&M, Underwood, and other brands to third-party co-manufacturing facilities and...
Businessbizjournals

Fathom Digital Manufacturing plans to expand Hartland facility

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. plans to expand its Hartland headquarters plant after completing a transaction taking the company public, says CEO Ryan Martin. Fathom Digital Manufacturing announced in July it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with a special-purpose acquisition company. Fathom Digital, which formerly was known as Midwest Composite Technologies, is owned by Chicago private-equity firm Core Industrial Partners.
Louisville, CObiospace.com

Umoja’s New Manufacturing Facility Highlights Colorado's Biopharma Potential

Umoja Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andy Scharenberg/Courtesy Umoja Biopharma. Umoja Biopharma, an oncology company focused on using a patient’s own immune cells to kill cancerous cells, has broken ground on its new manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. An important step toward delivering effective, accessible treatments to cancer patients,...
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Tesla videos show the inside of its Shanghai manufacturing facility

A couple of videos turned up online recently originally posted on Weibo in China. As happens with most interesting videos that turn up online, they were quickly scraped and posted to YouTube for us all to see. The videos appear to be professionally made Tesla content that show an inside look at the Giga Shanghai factory where battery packs and electric motors are built.
Businesspinalcentral.com

Nuro to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Autonomous delivery company Nuro announced a $40 million investment Thursday to develop two new facilities in southern Nevada. The facilities would consist of an end-of-line manufacturing facility and world-class closed-course test track, which will commercialize and scale production of the company’s third-generation autonomous vehicle, the company said in a press release.
Washington County, TNwjhl.com

Tier 1 auto supplier to open first U.S. manufacturing plant in Washington County next year

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the former Alo building at Telford’s Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP). South Korean Tier 1 auto parts maker Sungwoo Hitech purchased the 375,000-square-foot building for $8.75 million July 12 and plans to invest more than $40 million to produce car parts that will go directly to General Motors vehicle plants.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kaixin Signs Binding Term Sheet To Acquire EV Manufacturer

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has signed a binding term sheet to acquire EV manufacturer Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co Ltd through new share issuance. Henan Yujie specializes in small-size multi-function EVs. The deal marks Kaixin's official entry into China's small size EV market and will be a notable M&A transaction...
California, PApassengerterminaltoday.com

Van Nuys continues expansion of EV charging facilities

In a move to further its sustainability goals, Van Nuys Airport (VNY), California, says that businesses on its site now offer more than 100 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for use by customers and employees. Five Van Nuys Airport businesses have installed EV charging stations: Western Jet Aviation (41...

Comments / 0

Community Policy